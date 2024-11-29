RFID in aviation: the ultimate solution to baggage mishandling

Creating a solution that enables real-time tracking of airline baggage on a global scale seems like an impossible task when considering the number of airlines, airports, and passengers that flow through and between them. In the 1990s going on to the early 2000s, several airlines and airports conducted trials and pilot projects, leveraging technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS to better mitigate the challenge of baggage mishandling and loss of luggage for airline passengers across the globe.

IATA 2018 AGM’s Resolution 753

On 1 June 2018, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) held its 75th annual general meeting, and its members agreed to consider expanding IATA’s existing baggage tag standards to include RFID technology. Using bag barcode tags with RFID inlays enables accurate and instantaneous real-time tracking of baggage. The AGM also called for the use of modern baggage messaging standards, such as XML, to more accurately track passengers’ baggage in real-time across key points in their journey. The resolution committed airlines globally to the use of barcoded bag tags with RFID inlays embedded in them, and the use of RFID data alerts integrated between airports, particularly within ground handling, to curb the potential of baggage loss.

Unlike barcodes, RFID has an accuracy rate of 99,99%, with no requirement of line of sight, and very little human intervention and/or involvement. RFID technology, coupled with messaging standards, enables airlines to proactively remedy situations where there is potential for mishandling. Combined, RFID and XML messaging would see a 25% reduction in baggage mishandling.

Andrew Price, head of global baggage operations at IATA explained what the initiative was and what the intended outcomes were. “The RFID supply chain is ready to provide baggage tags for our industry, and over the next few years IATA will be working with all stakeholders to drive use of the technology to maximise the benefits it offers.” This resolution is known as Resolution 753 of the IATA.

It is important to note that RFID technology is not a requirement under Resolution 753, but the IATA recommends and encourages its members to use it, as it is far more effective than barcode technology. However, under terms of Resolution 753, and a similar A4A resolution, member carriers of the two organisations are obligated to demonstrate delivery of baggage when custody changes; demonstrate acquisition of baggage when custody changes; provide an inventory of bags upon departure of a flight; and be capable of exchanging this information with other members or their agents as necessary in a manner that is easy to interpret. Additionally, Resolution 753 sets a minimum of four recorded bag tracking points, namely:

• Acquisition of the bag from the passenger by the member carrier or its agent.

• Delivery of the bag to the aircraft.

• Delivery and acquisition of the bag between a member or their agents when custody changes between carriers.

• Delivery of the bag to the passenger.

Why the combination of RFID with XML messaging?

RFID uses radio-frequency electromagnetic fields to transfer data and automatically identify and track baggage tags. The technology enables multiple bags to be identified and tracked without the need for human intervention, and includes, but is not limited to:

• Improved end-to-end tracking: Increased bag tracking leads to a reduction in mishandled bags and significant efficiency gains in baggage operations. Initial deployments showed a 25% reduction in mishandled baggage, according to IATA.

• Improved aircraft loading and offloading: Baggage can be loaded and offloaded faster, leading to fewer flight delays. RFID also leads to seamless automation, and proactive care, and therefore reduces manual operations and time.

• Easing adoption of Resolution 753: Deployment and operational costs linked with the addition of new tracking points are reduced. Additionally, the deployment cost is significantly reduced with RFID, compared with traditional barcode scanners.

• Improved data consistency: The current baggage barcode does not feature any error correction capabilities, and thus the reading of data can be inconsistent, with ample room for error. Adopting RFID results in reading rates at an accuracy level of over 99% without human intervention.

Baggage mishandling is often caused by, or linked to, baggage message failures or rejections. Implementing a standardised messaging language and system makes these communications accessible and intelligible for all relevant stakeholders. Implementing XML baggage messaging standards provides:

• Improved data content: The amount of data content that can be communicated is increased.

• Reduced complexity: The number of different message formats is significantly reduced, creating a drastically simpler and uniform way of determining what the message means and what actions are required.

• Improved security: Previous messaging lacked data security. Modern standards provide encryption and data exchange signatures to ensure the security and authenticity of the information.

• Reduced cost of manual handling: Improvements to the timely communication of baggage data to all affected parties reduces the cost of manually resolving issues, by preventing those issues from occurring.

• Reduced cost of messaging: Today, messaging is based on teletype messages, which incur a considerable cost. Our modern baggage messaging standards can be used over the internet without these carrier rate charges.

The use of RFID technology in baggage handling provides a preventive solution. With numerous fiscal and operational benefits, airports across the globe can maximise the efficiency of their operations, significantly cut costs, and improve the customer satisfaction of both direct (airlines) and third-party/indirect customers (passengers). In conclusion, RFID technology is the only viable solution to the challenge of baggage mishandling for the aviation industry.

