AI domain-specific architecture

29 November 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

By David Pike, www.samtec.com.

Domain-specific architecture is a design concept that allows computers to deliver high performance in a specific role.

It is rare that a complex device can excel at more than one task. Designing a new product is often an exercise in priorities, carefully balancing a range of capabilities to obtain the best overall result. Designers therefore need to have a very clear understanding of their target audience.

Possibly the most obvious example of this balancing of capabilities can be found in the automotive market. There are few cars that will combine the speed and performance of a racing car with the offroad ability of a jeep and the practicality of a minivan. There have been many attempts over the years to develop just such a vehicle, but trying to deliver such a product often leads to flaws or disappointments.

Therefore, when designing a new car, the manufacturers must be very clear about their expected market and the needs of their customer. For drivers planning an expedition through the outback of Australia or the tundra of Canada, a sports car would be the wrong choice. Nor would it suit customers who need a car for the school run. For them, the minivan would be the right option.

A product that delivers superior performance in every application is therefore rare. This is as true in the computing industry as it is in the automotive market. When the original personal computer became popular, it represented an enormous step forward in capabilities for its users. However, even with such a versatile machine, it quickly became clear that specialist hardware would provide advantages when certain tasks were required. And so, the market for single-task devices was born. Graphics processing units (GPUs) are optimised to process the volume of data required to provide high-quality visual displays. This relieves the central processing unit from this intensive task.

Entering the age of artificial intelligence

Even with the exponential growth in computing power that we have seen over the last few decades, it is still beneficial to create systems that are dedicated to specific tasks. In modern terms, this is known as domain-specific architecture (DSA), which is a computer architecture that is tailored to efficiently perform tasks within a specific domain or application area.

Unlike general-purpose computers, which can perform a wide range of tasks reasonably well, DSAs are optimised for specific computations or workloads. This function-specific design allows DSAs to deliver higher performance. By focusing on a narrow set of tasks, DSAs can be more energy-efficient and faster because they avoid the overhead required for general-purpose designs.

This is of specific interest in artificial intelligence, especially Natural Language Processing (NLP), computer vision, and speech processing. These data-intensive applications benefit from optimised channel performance to support increased data rates, smaller footprints, longer signal reach, and low latency.

However, the potential drawbacks of such specialisation are a lack of flexibility and scalability. With the demand for AI-powered services, data centres have a real need to respond to new requirements. This may be the installation of additional processors or a change of configuration to allow evolution of new functions.

To support both the extreme data rates and the need for flexible configurations, Samtec offers a range of high-performance copper and optical cabling products. The company’s AI/ML offering provides solutions for AI applications, including domain specific architectures.


