Module combines 5G and NTN support

Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module. Compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17, the module supports the LTE NB1 and NB2 bands, and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) over narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT).
Ultra-low power consumption helps minimise energy usage and is achieved through enabling power saving mode and extended idle mode discontinuous reception. The module is dual mode, supporting both non-terrestrial and terrestrial networks. GNSS is also integrated for positioning functionality.
The BG770A-SN module supports an integrated SIM (iSIM). It meets the needs of size-constrained, global use cases that demand the comprehensive coverage that satellite connectivity provides, and is therefore ideal for a broad range of applications including transportation, energy, maritime, heavy industry, and agricultural applications.
EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management, making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.
SIMCom’s A7673X series is a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.
The battle for the 6 GHz spectrum band is heating up in South Africa, mirroring global debates on the allocation of spectrum between Wi-Fi and cellular operators.
The winners of the 2024 IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award were recently announced, with Quectel walking away with an award for its modules which make 5G features more easily accessible for IoT applications, notably the company’s RG255C-GL.
What is likely to happen during the sunset period for 2G and 3G signals, especially on the back of already near-obsolescence of 2G network equipment, is for the availability of the connectivity mediums to begin to reduce between now and the shutdown date.
Creating a solution that enables real-time tracking of airline baggage on a global scale seems like an impossible task when considering the number of airlines, airports, and passengers that flow through and between them.