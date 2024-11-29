Categories

Unlocking the future of connectivity

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Paul Colmer, EXCO member at Wireless Access Provider’s Association (WAPA).

The battle for the 6 GHz spectrum band is heating up in South Africa, mirroring global debates on the allocation of spectrum between Wi-Fi and IMT  (cellular) operators.

The core of this conflict is the need for additional bandwidth to meet the exploding demand for internet connectivity.

On one side, cellular operators argue for more spectrum to expand their network capacities; on the other, the Wi-Fi industry advocates for full access to the 6 GHz band, claiming it will deliver greater value, faster internet, and seamless connectivity.

This spectrum dilemma was one of the key topics of discussion at the Wi-Fi Now: World Congress 2024 and the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance Global Summit in Geneva. The message was clear: the future of connectivity depends on how efficiently we allocate spectrum – and Passpoint and Open Roaming technologies may offer a viable solution to balance the needs of both cellular and Wi-Fi operators.

Spectrum: the backbone of connectivity

Spectrum is the foundation of modern communication, and its scarcity is one of the biggest challenges we face today. The 6 GHz band is considered prime real estate for expanding high-speed internet access, whether through Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

To understand the stakes, let’s consider an example from a few years ago: when Rain Mobile became the first South African operator to offer truly uncapped services, it sparked a debate. The CEO of Vodacom, Shameel Joosub, expressed concern at the time, stating that this model would stretch network capacity to breaking point. This exemplifies the ongoing tension between bandwidth supply and demand, and his predictions were later proven to be correct.

Fast forward to today, and this battle is evident globally. For instance, in Zimbabwe, there have been complaints about Starlink’s limited capacity in high-density areas like Harare, where speeds sometimes fall below 1 Mbit/s. Starlink, designed for rural, low-population areas, struggles to meet demand in cities. This highlights a larger point: no matter the technology, capacity limitations remain a concern.

Globally, the debate over the 6 GHz spectrum is already in full swing. In Africa, Morocco was one of the first countries to open the lower 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi, followed by South Africa, with Nigeria opening the entire band.

In contrast, countries like the US and most of the Americas have fully embraced Wi-Fi access across the entire 6 GHz band. Brazil is another significant player, where the consensus leans heavily toward opening the full band for Wi-Fi. The chairman of the Brazilian equivalent of South Africa’s ICASA has already confirmed this direction.

The financial benefits of allocating the 6 GHz spectrum to Wi-Fi are hard to ignore. Raul Katz, president of Telecom Advisory Services and a global expert on the economic impacts of ICT, presented research at both the Geneva congress and earlier in Brazil, showing that full Wi-Fi utilisation across the band would generate the most revenue over a ten-year period. The numbers speak for themselves, yet the debate continues, as both IMT and Wi-Fi operators stake their claim.

If you compare GDP impact, product surplus, and consumer surplus, allocating the entire band to Wi-Fi over a 10-year period would generate $698,18 billion. In a scenario where 500 Mhz is allocated to Wi-Fi, this would generate $358,77 billion, and if 700 MHz were allocated to IMT spectrum (including spectrum auction fees), only $88,38 billion, giving a lesser total of $447,15 billion.

How Passpoint and Open Roaming can bridge the divide

So how do we resolve this impasse? Technologies like Passpoint and Open Roaming offer an elegant solution that benefits both Wi-Fi and cellular operators.

Passpoint, which is already widely used in countries like the UK and India, allows for seamless, automatic switching from cellular to Wi-Fi networks, without the need for users to manually log in each time they enter a new Wi-Fi zone. The magic of Passpoint lies in its authentication process, which leverages SIM cards on phones to authenticate users automatically to Wi-Fi networks.

Open Roaming takes this concept further by enabling users to authenticate using a variety of accounts, whether Google or even Facebook, across any Wi-Fi hotspot or cellular network. This creates a seamless experience, known as Wi-Fi offloading, where cellular networks offload traffic to Wi-Fi networks when possible, freeing up valuable spectrum for IMT operators, while providing users with uninterrupted internet access.

Why South Africa should embrace Wi-Fi offloading

The implementation of Passpoint and Open Roaming in South Africa could revolutionise the way we think about spectrum allocation. By encouraging Wi-Fi offloading, cellular operators can significantly reduce congestion on their networks, allowing them to allocate their available spectrum more efficiently. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi operators gain access to the full 6 GHz band, delivering faster, more reliable internet services.

In Brazil, where similar debates over spectrum have unfolded, the decision to allocate the 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi has led to higher revenues and a more robust connectivity ecosystem. South Africa stands to benefit from following a similar path, especially as internet usage continues to climb exponentially.

Another exciting development discussed at the Wi-Fi World Congress was the role of artificial intelligence (AI) – not the ChatGPT variety, but in network management. AI can be employed to analyse network behaviour, predict congestion points, and enhance handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks. By using AI to finetune these transitions, both IMT and Wi-Fi operators can ensure that users experience seamless, high-quality connectivity, even as they move between different network types.

South Africa’s connectivity future hinges on finding a balance in the 6 GHz spectrum allocation. By embracing technologies like Passpoint, Open Roaming, and AI-driven network optimisation, we can meet the demands of both cellular and Wi-Fi operators. The benefits are clear: more efficient networks, enhanced user experiences, and a future-proofed spectrum policy that supports the continued growth of internet usage across the country.

For more information visit https://wapa.org.za




