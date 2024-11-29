AC programmable power

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand GENESYS AC (GAC) and GENESYS AC PRO (GAC-PRO) series of 2 kVA and 3 kVA; rated programmable AC power sources. These latest products represent a significant expansion in test and measurement capability to the current GENESYS series of 750 W to 90 kW programmable DC power supplies. With a 1U chassis height, the GAC and GAC-PRO provide the highest power density for a fully featured programmable AC power source.

The GENESYS AC PRO models offer a higher level of DC functionality, with the ability to allow AC, DC, or combined AC+DC operation. The models allow full-rated power and current in DC modes, and advanced functions such as waveform generation and harmonics analysis as standard. The GENESYS AC PRO also includes real-time analogue control functionality necessary for more complex test scenarios, such as hardware in the loop. Other applications for the GAC-PRO include automated test equipment, avionics airborne equipment, aircraft electrical power, defence (RTCA, Boeing, Airbus Standards), automotive, e-mobility, and power source testing.

TDK-Lambda’s advanced parallel system provides characteristics comparable with that of a single power supply. 2 kVA; and 3 kVA; units may be user-combined for additional power and to provide multiple phase outputs. The front panel controls can be made using a capacitive touch display, providing increased robustness over mechanical switches.

As standard, LAN, USB, RS232, RS485, and analogue programming/monitoring are provided, with optional IEEE/GPIB. The included remote GUI software allows the user full control, sequence programming, plus the option to use pre-programmed test standards for common IEC, aerospace, and marine tests. These standards dramatically reduce test time, consistency, and labour cost compared to traditional manual set-ups.

