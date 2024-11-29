Smart and secure way to power IT

Eaton has announced its latest uninterruptible power supply, the 5P Gen 2 UPS, a compact and more efficient power solution for edge and IT needs. Delivering more output, security, and control than other devices in its class, this new product range also enables fleet management, remote UPS setting, and remote firmware upgrades.
The 5P Gen 2 has enhanced power capability, and provides up to 1350 W, 22% more than its predecessor, making it ideal for protecting a wide range of applications. Its intelligent design ensures both stable performance and energy savings, while advanced load segment control prioritises critical equipment and optimises battery runtime.
This UPS model features the Eaton ABM+ Advanced Battery Management technology, which extends battery life by up to 50%, and allows for accurate battery life prediction and timely replacement alerts powered by machine learning. It also comes with hot-swappable batteries and an intuitive battery replacement wizard via a built-in graphical LCD.
Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager (IPM2) and Distributed IT Performance Management (DITPM) software enable remote monitoring and management of IT infrastructure, even in hard-to-reach locations, including secure device configuration and firmware updates. According to Jessica Masina, field product marketing manager at Eaton Africa, “The new Eaton 5P Gen 2 UPS offers superior output, security, and control compared to other devices in its category.”
The Eaton 5P Gen 2 UPS, together with the cybersecure Gigabit Network Card (included in the Netpack versions), meets stringent cybersecurity standards. Moreover, Eaton’s Brightlayer Software Suite is available for seamless integration with virtualisation environments, ensuring continuous service and data integrity. “Its intelligent design ensures both stable performance and energy savings,” says Masina.
