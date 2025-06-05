Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: A challenging manufacturing landscape

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook News


Peter Howells, editor

Electronic manufacturing in South Africa faces many challenges that limit its potential to compete effectively on the global market. Despite this sector’s vital importance in fostering economic growth and technical advancement, there are several obstacles that impede its development. These include high production costs, dependency on imports, limited access to state-of-the-art technology, high cost of labour, and a dwindling pool of competent technicians and engineers.

South Africa has a very high cost of production compared to other emerging economies. Elevated energy prices, high labour costs, and logistics make it difficult for local companies to compete against countries such as India or China, where production costs are significantly lower. This limits the competitiveness of locally manufactured electronic products and devices, both in the domestic and international markets.

South Africa has a large reliance on imported raw materials and components. The country lacks sufficient local sources for critical electronic manufacturing inputs such as semiconductors. This dependency not only increases production costs, but also exposes the sector to global supply chain disruptions. This was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the vulnerability of the region’s manufacturers as global shortages of electronic components caused production delays and increased costs.

These challenges are further hindered by the countries limited access to advanced engineering technologies and infrastructure. Many companies are not able to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies such as advanced robotics, automation, and AI. This can be caused by the high upfront costs, but can also largely be attributed to the shortage of skilled technicians and engineers. And this introduces the next major hurdle that companies need to overcome – the real skills shortage that exists in SA.

There is a slew of ‘qualified’ electronic technicians and engineers available. However, this is largely due to the ‘brute force’ attack that government has forced onto the education system at tertiary level. Instead of concentrating on the quality of graduates, most of the resources have gone into increasing the quantity of graduates. Taking more candidates into engineering programmes was done to try to circumvent the dropping throughput rates, with the disastrous effect on the quality of knowledge delivery being the result. Many graduates who are taken on in the private sector require further training as the basics are not fully understood, or in some cases, completely missing. This further increases strain on companies already battling against the rising costs of manufacturing.

Electronic manufacturing in South Africa is a vital sector that plays a crucial role in the country’s economic growth. It also has a strategic location serving as a gateway to the broader African market. Government needs to recognise the importance of both manufacturing and education, and do more to promote this sector. While the challenges outlined above remain, continued investment in innovation, infrastructure, and skills development, coupled with supportive government policies, will ensure the sector remains viable, which is critical to South Africa’s industrial future.

Here’s to wishing all our readers a safe and prosperous 2025.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Distribution agreement expansion for Mouser
News
Mouser has expanded its global distribution agreement with Eaton Corporation to include Eaton Electrical.

Read more...
How NTN modules integrate cellular and satellite to revolutionise IoT connectivity
News
Join this Masterclass webinar, held in partnership with Trimble, for an in-depth discussion on how to navigate the requirements of ASIL for GNSS devices.

Read more...
TrendForce: Unveiling new opportunities in tech innovation for 2025
News
TrendForce has outlined 10 key trends shaping the technology landscape in 2025.

Read more...
Technical resource centre for smart cities
News
Mouser’s infrastructure and smart cities content hub features comprehensive articles, blogs, eBooks, and products from Mouser’s technical team and trusted manufacturing partners.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Trekkie on my mind
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
This year’s exciting announcement was in the non-terrestrial network sector with many NTN chips being released, promising communications from anywhere on Earth.

Read more...
UFS Flash named Best in Show
EBV Electrolink News
KIOXIA Europe GmbH was named as winner in the Memory & Storage category of the Embedded Computing Design (ECD) electronica Best in Show Awards at the recently held electronica 2024.

Read more...
Save the date for Securex South Africa 2025
News
Home to Africa’s largest collection of security solutions, Securex South Africa returns to Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025.

Read more...
Trina Storage ranked in top 10
News
Amidst the global energy storage market, Trina Storage has once again earned recognition from authoritative institutions with its outstanding innovation capabilities and global layout.

Read more...
2025 outlook for DRAM is poor
News
According to TrendForce, weak demand outlook and rising inventory and supply forecast to pressure DRAM prices down for 2025.

Read more...
Price hike to challenge energy reforms
News
Eskom’s proposed 44% price hike could undermine renewable energy gains despite tech innovation.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved