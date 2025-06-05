From the editor's desk: A challenging manufacturing landscape



Peter Howells, editor

Electronic manufacturing in South Africa faces many challenges that limit its potential to compete effectively on the global market. Despite this sector’s vital importance in fostering economic growth and technical advancement, there are several obstacles that impede its development. These include high production costs, dependency on imports, limited access to state-of-the-art technology, high cost of labour, and a dwindling pool of competent technicians and engineers.

South Africa has a very high cost of production compared to other emerging economies. Elevated energy prices, high labour costs, and logistics make it difficult for local companies to compete against countries such as India or China, where production costs are significantly lower. This limits the competitiveness of locally manufactured electronic products and devices, both in the domestic and international markets.

South Africa has a large reliance on imported raw materials and components. The country lacks sufficient local sources for critical electronic manufacturing inputs such as semiconductors. This dependency not only increases production costs, but also exposes the sector to global supply chain disruptions. This was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the vulnerability of the region’s manufacturers as global shortages of electronic components caused production delays and increased costs.

These challenges are further hindered by the countries limited access to advanced engineering technologies and infrastructure. Many companies are not able to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies such as advanced robotics, automation, and AI. This can be caused by the high upfront costs, but can also largely be attributed to the shortage of skilled technicians and engineers. And this introduces the next major hurdle that companies need to overcome – the real skills shortage that exists in SA.

There is a slew of ‘qualified’ electronic technicians and engineers available. However, this is largely due to the ‘brute force’ attack that government has forced onto the education system at tertiary level. Instead of concentrating on the quality of graduates, most of the resources have gone into increasing the quantity of graduates. Taking more candidates into engineering programmes was done to try to circumvent the dropping throughput rates, with the disastrous effect on the quality of knowledge delivery being the result. Many graduates who are taken on in the private sector require further training as the basics are not fully understood, or in some cases, completely missing. This further increases strain on companies already battling against the rising costs of manufacturing.

Electronic manufacturing in South Africa is a vital sector that plays a crucial role in the country’s economic growth. It also has a strategic location serving as a gateway to the broader African market. Government needs to recognise the importance of both manufacturing and education, and do more to promote this sector. While the challenges outlined above remain, continued investment in innovation, infrastructure, and skills development, coupled with supportive government policies, will ensure the sector remains viable, which is critical to South Africa’s industrial future.

Here’s to wishing all our readers a safe and prosperous 2025.

