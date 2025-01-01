E-mobility innovation: balancing power, sensors, and connectivity

In the journey towards a more sustainable future, electric mobility is emerging as a key pillar of transformation. With consumers and industries prioritising green solutions, the global e-mobility market was valued at $551,57 billion in 2024 and is projected to surge to $4364,85 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 29,9%.

This rapid growth is fuelled by the market trends that engineers and developers are quick to address and tackle with creativity and innovation. In the electronics industry, it takes a complex interaction between power solutions, sensors, and connectivity to design the next generation of e-mobility, including electric vehicles like cars, but also anything from e-scooters and e-bikes to tractors and rail solutions.

Battery performance, power optimisation, cutting-edge sensors integrations and wireless solutions, all play a role in the e-mobility sector, pushing possibilities and creating new challenges.

The e-mobility revolution is shaping transportation and paving the way in energy innovation. However, each innovation comes with its challenges, and designing next-generation devices is not the exception.

These challenges have been categorised into three core areas: Power, Sensors, and Connectivity.

Challenges in power

One of the most significant challenges is improving battery energy density. Current batteries are heavy and occupy considerable space, limiting the range and performance of electric vehicles (EVs), e-bikes, and scooters. Engineers must innovate to make batteries lighter and more compact without sacrificing efficiency.

Fast charging is becoming available, but the challenge is how do you make it widely available. Users expect rapid charging options to minimise downtime, but achieving this involves addressing technical barriers in both hardware and software.

For micro-mobility solutions like e-scooters, swappable batteries are emerging as a promising approach to reduce range anxiety and improve convenience. This is, however, impractical in larger electric vehicles.

Weight directly impacts energy consumption and device performance. Engineers need to strike a balance between durability, safety, and minimal weight by leveraging lightweight materials and designing highly efficient power systems.

The general rule is bigger battery size means a longer battery life. However, bigger size also means more weight, which means increased use of power, reducing battery life. So, the cycle turns inefficient, and the key challenge is balancing innovations to maximise performance and efficiency.

So how do we achieve these goals while addressing the technical challenges and balancing the trade-offs that come at every stage of design?

Power innovation

Faster charging is becoming more and more a given expectation from users, especially in e-mobility, where charging times are a main obstacle when compared to, for example, gas powered vehicles. However, achieving this comes with inherent challenges.

One straightforward solution is increasing the power supplied to the battery, which does reduce charging time. However, this method generates excessive heat, which can degrade battery performance and accelerate wear over time.

To mitigate these issues, engineers are leveraging advanced battery management systems (BMS) and thermal management techniques. BMS technology monitors and regulates charging to prevent overheating and optimise battery health.

On the other hand, innovations in battery chemistry are paving the way for solutions that can withstand the demands of fast charging without compromising efficiency or longevity. Balancing fast charging with battery health requires a multi-layer approach:

• Thermal management – Active liquid cooling systems effectively dissipate heat during high-speed charging, protecting the battery from degradation.

• Optimised charging algorithms – Techniques like constant current, constant voltage (CCCV) charging are widely adopted. This controlled approach minimises heat and extends battery life. Emerging solutions use dynamic charging speeds that adapt throughout the cycle, reducing stress on the battery.

• AI-driven optimisation – Artificial intelligence is becoming a game-changer across the industry, and this is also true in battery management. AI models analyse user behaviour and environmental conditions, customising charging profiles accordingly, achieving optimal efficiency and reducing wear.

• Advances in battery chemistry - The adoption of materials like lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and solid-state batteries offers enhanced durability and better resistance to the stresses of fast charging.

Battery capacity

The size and capacity of batteries introduce another set of trade-offs. Larger batteries deliver extended range, but add significant weight and cost, while smaller batteries prioritise portability and efficiency. Modular battery systems are emerging as a flexible solution to this dilemma. These systems allow users to customise the battery configurations based on their needs:

• For shorter trips, smaller and lighter batteries can suffice, whereas users can have a larger, heavier battery readily charged and available for longer requirements.

• Swappable battery systems ensure users can quickly replace depleted batteries, eliminating the need for a single, large-capacity unit.

Challenges in sensors

Sensors are indispensable for ensuring the safety of e-mobility systems. By integrating the right devices, engineers can address common challenges in e-mobility design, detecting and alerting drivers or controllers about hazardous conditions, such as overheating, abnormal pressure changes, or gas leaks.

These real-time insights not only protect users, but also prevent potential accidents that could damage the vehicle.

When it comes to efficiency, it is not all battery and power solutions. In fact, sensing solutions play a key role in addressing challenges, improving energy management, and extending device range. By monitoring key parameters like temperature, pressure, and electrical flow, sensors enable systems to operate within optimal ranges to maximise efficiency.

Sensor innovation

Utilising sensors is about collecting effective, real-time data that allows for optimisation of energy use, extension of battery life, and ultimately ensures safety. Sensing also plays a key role in predictive maintenance, which is necessary for device longevity.

Current sensors

Current sensors are indispensable for maximising battery performance and energy efficiency. The data related to these devices and the proper management of it can directly influence range, longevity, and operational cost. Current sensors contribute to several aspects, such as:

• Battery management systems – These sensors monitor the flow of electricity into and out of the battery, ensuring safe charging and discharging.

• State of charge (SOC) and state of health (SOH) – These parameters track the remaining energy and overall condition of the battery, respectively. Accurate measurements enable predictive maintenance and better energy management.

• Balancing multi-cell battery packs – Current sensors help ensure even charging and discharging across individual cells.

• Overheating prevention – Current sensors detect excessive currents, which is often a root cause of overheating.

Temperature sensors

Battery management – Temperature sensors monitor thermal conditions to prevent overheating, which can lead to reduced efficiency, shortened lifespan, or catastrophic thermal runaway events.

Pressure sensors

• Battery safety – These sensors detect pressure changes that signal potential thermal runaway in lithium-ion cells. By identifying excessive internal pressure early, they help prevent rapid discharge, outgassing, or even explosions.

• Critical systems - Pressure sensors are also used in tyre pressure monitoring for optimal driving safety, and in brake systems for precise pressure control.

Gas leakage sensors

Though often overlooked, this type of sensor can greatly improve e-mobility devices. By detecting harmful gases such as hydrogen, which can leak from batteries under extreme conditions, they reduce fire hazards and improve overall safety.

Challenges in connectivity

Connectivity enhances e-mobility, but with it comes an added layer of challenges. Whenever we talk about integrating connectivity, data security must be considered. Safeguarding sensitive information is non-negotiable in all scenarios, as even seemingly innocuous data, such as battery consumption or location tracking, could expose users to risks if improperly secured. Engineers must design systems that ensure data integrity and protect user privacy while maintaining functionality.

The interconnected nature of e-mobility systems means that ensuring reliability is a must. Any failure in connectivity could disrupt critical features, from navigation to energy management. Providing consistent performance across diverse operating conditions and at all levels is a priority for the industry.

Connectivity innovation

Connectivity is at the heart of modern e-mobility, bringing together all elements for user convenience, performance, and operational safety. This technology plays a key role not only in intelligent features, but also in vital aspects like predictive maintenance.

Lightning Board

The Lightning Board, developed by Future Electronics’ Future Design Center (FDC) team, offers an innovative answer to the challenges posed by the boom of Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs). Designed as a 250 W AC-DC power supply reference board, the Lightning Board tackles key issues in e-mobility design, including weight, cost, and battery optimisation, making it an ideal case study for advancing e-mobility technology.

The Lightning Board achieves an impressive 94,5% efficiency, a standout performance for its class. This is, in part, thanks to the use of super-junction MOSFETs, which minimise energy losses, while keeping costs low. These super-junction MOSFETs offer a perfect balance between performance and affordability when compared to higher cost materials like Silicon Carbide (SiC) or Gallium Nitride (GaN), all while remaining super compact.

