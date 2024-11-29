Scalable and secure IoT device onboarding and management

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Duxbury Networking has stated that the Cambium Networks’ EasyPass solution is designed to ensure seamless onboarding and management of user and IoT devices. EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.

With growing demands for connected devices across various sectors in South Africa, EasyPass simplifies network management by automating the onboarding of multiple user devices and IoT connections. The solution’s Policy-Based Automation (PBA) feature enforces network policies effortlessly, delivering robust security and optimal user experiences without the need for extensive manual configurations.

“EasyPass represents a significant step forward for South African companies dealing with the challenges of secure and efficient IoT and device management,” says Teresa Huysamen, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Its automated onboarding and advanced security features provide an intuitive yet powerful approach to handle the increasing number of connected devices in today’s dynamic business landscape.”

EasyPass addresses core challenges in network security and scalability, making it the perfect platform for organisations in sectors requiring high user engagement and IoT reliability. Furthermore, its compatibility with multi-vendor environments offers local businesses flexibility in adopting new technologies, while maintaining a strong security posture.

