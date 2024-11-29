Scalable and secure IoT device onboarding and management
29 November 2024
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has stated that the Cambium Networks’ EasyPass solution is designed to ensure seamless onboarding and management of user and IoT devices. EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.
With growing demands for connected devices across various sectors in South Africa, EasyPass simplifies network management by automating the onboarding of multiple user devices and IoT connections. The solution’s Policy-Based Automation (PBA) feature enforces network policies effortlessly, delivering robust security and optimal user experiences without the need for extensive manual configurations.
“EasyPass represents a significant step forward for South African companies dealing with the challenges of secure and efficient IoT and device management,” says Teresa Huysamen, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Its automated onboarding and advanced security features provide an intuitive yet powerful approach to handle the increasing number of connected devices in today’s dynamic business landscape.”
EasyPass addresses core challenges in network security and scalability, making it the perfect platform for organisations in sectors requiring high user engagement and IoT reliability. Furthermore, its compatibility with multi-vendor environments offers local businesses flexibility in adopting new technologies, while maintaining a strong security posture.
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za
Further reading:
Industrial-grade Ethernet switches
Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Covering PoE-powered series and certified models like PROFINET, DNV, and Railway, these products offer reliable networking solutions for diverse industrial applications.
Read more...
Non-reflective SPDT RF switch
RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADRF5019 from Analog Devices is a non-reflective, single pole, double throw RF switch that operates from 100 MHz to 13 GHz.
Read more...
Ultrawideband Low Noise Amplifier
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband, low noise amplifier that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 3,5 dB respectively.
Read more...
Data Centre trends 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Innovation in powering and cooling AI racks, management of energy consumption and emissions all to be a focus in 2025.
Read more...
Air temperature and humidity transmitter
Mimic Components
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RHT air temperature and humidity transmitter is a fully wireless solution designed for seamless measurement of temperature and humidity over long distances.
Read more...
Module combines 5G and NTN support
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
Read more...
SIMCom’s A7673X series
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom’s A7673X series is a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...
Non-terrestrial network module
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
Read more...
Cellular IoT connectivity via satellite
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.
Read more...
Wireless module supports up to 600 Mbps
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s FCU865R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 LCC package module which can be used for WLAN and Bluetooth connections.
Read more...