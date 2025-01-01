MY700JD Jet Dispenser

Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers. Its dual-head, dual-lane design with faster board loading makes it ideally suited for operator-free, high-volume manufacturing where the highest levels of speed and precision are a necessity.

The non-contact jetting nozzles are robust and durable and require minimal maintenance thanks to the integrated valve cleaning station. Applicator heads have few wetted parts, all of which are easily accessible. This allows the machine to remain on during maintenance to ensure minimal stoppage time.

The MY700JD handles both low- and high-viscosity adhesives, selective coating, capillary underfill and encapsulation, irrespective of the type of board being produced. Positional accuracy is up to three times higher than general dispensers and the reliable and well-proven dual-head design is compatible with a wide range of industry fluids.

