Panasonic’s high-mix SMT solution

The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution. Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.
Clients have the flexibility to prepare the next product while production is running on the AM100, for non-stop changeover. This allows a variety of highly flexible configurations and component supply types to be used.
Flexible setup is further enhanced in the AM100 by Feeder Anywhere and Nozzle Anywhere features. Large boards can be processed, and advanced features including a component thickness camera, auto support pin exchange, PCB warpage detection, and tray verification are also available.
The single head can place an impressive component array including 0402 to 120 x 90 x 28 mm. The system can place large connectors, odd-shaped components, and advanced packaging types. The CM and NPM series feature interchangeable feeders, multi-functional nozzles, and chucks.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Read more...Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Read more...Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Read more...Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Read more...Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Read more...Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Read more...Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.
Read more...Unlock the future of SMT Test & Rework Solutions
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Essemtec’s latest upgrade, PCIE5 controller and .Net core architecture provides the ability to future proof existing equipment and provides peace-of-mind.