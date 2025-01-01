Inspection with smart 3D AOI

Test Research Inc’s (TRI) Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
The Core Features 3D AOI features user-friendly programming for easy setup, flexible IPC-610 inspection algorithms, optional AI-powered solutions, and compliance with the latest Smart Factory standards. Featuring a 12 MP high-speed camera, it offers four factory-setting configurations ranging from high-resolution 10 µm to high-speed 15 µm.
Powered by IPC-610-compliant algorithms, the 3D AOI system can inspect the most intricate solder joint defects, including THT components. Interactive 3D models help operators quickly review detected defects, such as lifted BGA components, IC leads, connectors, switches, and other mounted devices.
The TR7700QC SII also enables efficient inspection of both tall (up to 40 mm) and short components during the same inspection. The AOI unit supports current Smart Factory Standards, including the IPC-CFX and The Hermes Standard.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Read more...Panasonic’s high-mix SMT solution Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Read more...Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Read more...Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Read more...Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Read more...Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Read more...Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Read more...Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.
Read more...Unlock the future of SMT Test & Rework Solutions
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Essemtec’s latest upgrade, PCIE5 controller and .Net core architecture provides the ability to future proof existing equipment and provides peace-of-mind.