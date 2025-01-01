Vision TripleX convection soldering

The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering. The system is based on the reflow convection soldering systems in the Vision series and combines the convection soldering process with the proven phase soldering process of the Condenso series.

The system allows three processes to be carried out: reflow convection soldering with or without vacuum, and vapour phase soldering using Galden, providing uniquely flexible manufacturing options.

The vacuum soldering process uses a vacuum module to enable convection soldering. Working in a vacuum reliably removes pores, gas occlusions and voids immediately after the soldering process, whilst the solder is still in its optimal molten state.

With active Galden filtering, the assembly is passed onto the cooling process. Process gas is extracted and cleaned at the same time. Therefore, a large part of the Galden can be reused making it extremely environment friendly.

The Vision TripleX has a residue management system which recycles and cleans the process gas in the system. With the pyrolysis only needing to be cleaned once a year, long maintenance cycles are realised.

