Vision TripleX convection soldering

The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering. The system is based on the reflow convection soldering systems in the Vision series and combines the convection soldering process with the proven phase soldering process of the Condenso series.
The system allows three processes to be carried out: reflow convection soldering with or without vacuum, and vapour phase soldering using Galden, providing uniquely flexible manufacturing options.
The vacuum soldering process uses a vacuum module to enable convection soldering. Working in a vacuum reliably removes pores, gas occlusions and voids immediately after the soldering process, whilst the solder is still in its optimal molten state.
With active Galden filtering, the assembly is passed onto the cooling process. Process gas is extracted and cleaned at the same time. Therefore, a large part of the Galden can be reused making it extremely environment friendly.
The Vision TripleX has a residue management system which recycles and cleans the process gas in the system. With the pyrolysis only needing to be cleaned once a year, long maintenance cycles are realised.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Panasonic's high-mix SMT solution Techmet
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Fuji's AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Europlacer's new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.
Unlock the future of SMT Test & Rework Solutions
Essemtec’s latest upgrade, PCIE5 controller and .Net core architecture provides the ability to future proof existing equipment and provides peace-of-mind.