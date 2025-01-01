Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines

Europlacer’s new iineo singled-head and dual-head placement machines, named the ii-N1 and ii-N2 respectively, have been modernised and are available with either 8 or 12 nozzles. The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
The ii-N1 can place components at up to 15000 cph with the ii-N2 doubling that figure to 30000 cph. The iineo range is capable of placing components ranging from 03015 metric to 99 x 99 x 34 mm(L x W x H) with a mass of up to 300 g. The machines have a very high on-machine reel capacity of 264 x 8 mm feeders.
An intelligent conveyor uses a set of infrared beams along its length. These act to halt the PCBs in the most appropriate position, thereby shortening the movements of the placement head and optimising throughput. Both machines also feature automatic motorised rail width adjustment.
Machine performance is also supported by a redesigned machine vision system featuring very high-resolution cameras, mounted both on the turret heads and on the machine frame as a fixed upward-facing camera for large components.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Panasonic's high-mix SMT solution Techmet
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Fuji's AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.
Unlock the future of SMT Test & Rework Solutions
Essemtec’s latest upgrade, PCIE5 controller and .Net core architecture provides the ability to future proof existing equipment and provides peace-of-mind.