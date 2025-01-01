Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines

Europlacer’s new iineo singled-head and dual-head placement machines, named the ii-N1 and ii-N2 respectively, have been modernised and are available with either 8 or 12 nozzles. The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.

The ii-N1 can place components at up to 15000 cph with the ii-N2 doubling that figure to 30000 cph. The iineo range is capable of placing components ranging from 03015 metric to 99 x 99 x 34 mm (L x W x H) with a mass of up to 300 g. The machines have a very high on-machine reel capacity of 264 x 8 mm feeders.

An intelligent conveyor uses a set of infrared beams along its length. These act to halt the PCBs in the most appropriate position, thereby shortening the movements of the placement head and optimising throughput. Both machines also feature automatic motorised rail width adjustment.

Machine performance is also supported by a redesigned machine vision system featuring very high-resolution cameras, mounted both on the turret heads and on the machine frame as a fixed upward-facing camera for large components.

