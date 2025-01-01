Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability. The system boasts the ability to clean apertures as effectively as fully automatic stencil cleaners that can cost three times as much. Thorough cleaning of stencils can be completed in just a few minutes.
The machine removes solder balls from stencil apertures after normal wipe cleaning. A powerful handheld ultrasonic cleaning head is manually applied over apertures with IPA, water or a non-VOC solvent. During application of the cleaning head, the stencil is laid on a foam pad soaked with solvent contained within a large tray (813 x 813 mm). The foam is used to capture solder balls dislodged by the cleaning head.
The generator unit, with dimensions of 254W x 356D x 160H mm, is suitable for tabletop use. The ultrasonic head which emits the 40 kHz ultrasound is 116 x 116 x 100 mm in size.
