Mycronic introduces machine models

Mycronic has introduced two new machine models to its high-performance pick-and-place platform MYPro A40. The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
The new MYPro A40SX and A40LX pick-and-place models combine unrivalled flexibility with high-accuracy placement, the industry’s current fastest changeovers, and a benchmark for manufacturers with a highly variable mix of products. Thanks to a new high-speed MX7 mounthead technology, placing components six times larger than previous high-speed mountheads greatly improves the MYPro A40 productivity and placement speed.
Key features of the system include:
• A top placement speed of 29000 CPH (SX) and 18000 CPH (LX).
• Up to 224 feeder positions.
• On-the-fly changeovers.
• The ability to handle non-standard carriers.
• Electrical verification of resistors, capacitors, diodes and transistors.
• Full traceability.
The MX7 mounthead technology expands the upper component size limit by six times, enabling placement of components as large as 45 x 45 x 15 mm or 150 x 40 x 15 mm. Its capabilities extend down to the placement of components as small as 0,4 x 0,2 mm (01005).
