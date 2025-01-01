Mycronic introduces machine models

Mycronic has introduced two new machine models to its high-performance pick-and-place platform MYPro A40. The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.

The new MYPro A40SX and A40LX pick-and-place models combine unrivalled flexibility with high-accuracy placement, the industry’s current fastest changeovers, and a benchmark for manufacturers with a highly variable mix of products. Thanks to a new high-speed MX7 mounthead technology, placing components six times larger than previous high-speed mountheads greatly improves the MYPro A40 productivity and placement speed.

Key features of the system include:

• A top placement speed of 29000 CPH (SX) and 18000 CPH (LX).

• Up to 224 feeder positions.

• On-the-fly changeovers.

• The ability to handle non-standard carriers.

• Electrical verification of resistors, capacitors, diodes and transistors.

• Full traceability.

The MX7 mounthead technology expands the upper component size limit by six times, enabling placement of components as large as 45 x 45 x 15 mm or 150 x 40 x 15 mm. Its capabilities extend down to the placement of components as small as 0,4 x 0,2 mm (01005).

