Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory

ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options. The system offers state-of-the-art performance for every type of electronics production.

The SIPLACE TX is available in three models: the TX2i is capable of placing up to 96000 cph, the TX2 places at up to 85500 cph, and the TX1 places at up to 43000 cph. This provides maximum performance in a small footprint of only 1 x 2,23 m. Using only three placement head types, components ranging in size from 0,12 x 0,12 mm to 200 x 110 mm can be placed accurately.

Placement force is as low as 0,5 N, and an intelligent vision system uses component-specific lighting to provide PCB inspection and detection of cracks and odd-shape placement. The precise component feeder uses 80 x 8 mm tape feeders and a glue feeder.

Various connectivity options are available, and in conjunction with WORKS Software Suite, process optimisation, material supply, and operator control can be automated. DMT analytics provides in-depth analysis for improving assembly throughout rates.

