Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory

ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options. The system offers state-of-the-art performance for every type of electronics production.
The SIPLACE TX is available in three models: the TX2i is capable of placing up to 96000 cph, the TX2 places at up to 85500 cph, and the TX1 places at up to 43000 cph. This provides maximum performance in a small footprint of only 1 x 2,23 m. Using only three placement head types, components ranging in size from 0,12 x 0,12 mm to 200 x 110 mm can be placed accurately.
Placement force is as low as 0,5 N, and an intelligent vision system uses component-specific lighting to provide PCB inspection and detection of cracks and odd-shape placement. The precise component feeder uses 80 x 8 mm tape feeders and a glue feeder.
Various connectivity options are available, and in conjunction with WORKS Software Suite, process optimisation, material supply, and operator control can be automated. DMT analytics provides in-depth analysis for improving assembly throughout rates.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Panasonic's high-mix SMT solution Techmet
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Fuji's AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Europlacer's new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Unlock the future of SMT Test & Rework Solutions
Essemtec’s latest upgrade, PCIE5 controller and .Net core architecture provides the ability to future proof existing equipment and provides peace-of-mind.