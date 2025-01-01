Unlock the future of SMT

Essemtec’s latest upgrade, PCIE5 controller and .Net core architecture provides the ability to future proof existing equipment and provides peace-of-mind. This continuous improvement is a commitment to its customers.

With Windows 10 support ending in 2025, upgrading to Windows 11 ensures your Essemtec machines stay secure and supported well into the future. This update not only optimises your machine’s performance, but also extends its lifespan by ensuring compatibility with future innovations. The upgrades bring immediate performance improvements to dispensing equipment, while upgrades to pick-and-place machines will be available in the first half of 2025.

The following improvements have been realised:

• Performance to the Jet-on-the-fly solder paste jetting has increased by 45% to reach an average speed of 260 000 dots per hour.

• Traditional Stop & Jet solder paste jetting performance has improved by 15 to 20%.

• Improved dispensing across valves with tests using Loctite glue demonstrating speed gains of between 10 and 50%.

