Premium stencil printer for high-mix assembly

The ii-P7 from Europlacer sets a new standard in precision and efficiency for high-mix assembly environments. It offers a maintenance-free printhead with active closed-loop squeegee pressure and zero squeegee calibration, reducing setup and changeover times.
The ii-P7 accommodates stencil sizes from 584 to 736 mm without the need for an adapter, further streamlining operations. With impressive speed and productivity enhancements, its print cycle time is reduced by 25% in standard mode and more than 50% with optional special motor technology. Practical usability improvements include an underside component clearance of 30 mm, catering to manufacturers assembling complex double-sided boards with tall underside components.
Operator experience is enhanced with the aid of a 22-inch touchscreen monitor. The printer runs on the upgraded Europlacer OS software which offers intuitive step-and-repeat functions and faster commissioning procedures.
Factory-wide connectivity is central to the company’s design ethos, with IPC-CFX and Hermes-compliant protocols built into the ii-P7. Remote machine status monitoring and predictive consumable replenishment functions are fitted as standard.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Read more...Panasonic’s high-mix SMT solution Techmet
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Read more...Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Read more...Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Read more...Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Read more...Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Read more...Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Read more...Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.