Premium stencil printer for high-mix assembly

The ii-P7 from Europlacer sets a new standard in precision and efficiency for high-mix assembly environments. It offers a maintenance-free printhead with active closed-loop squeegee pressure and zero squeegee calibration, reducing setup and changeover times.

The ii-P7 accommodates stencil sizes from 584 to 736 mm without the need for an adapter, further streamlining operations. With impressive speed and productivity enhancements, its print cycle time is reduced by 25% in standard mode and more than 50% with optional special motor technology. Practical usability improvements include an underside component clearance of 30 mm, catering to manufacturers assembling complex double-sided boards with tall underside components.

Operator experience is enhanced with the aid of a 22-inch touchscreen monitor. The printer runs on the upgraded Europlacer OS software which offers intuitive step-and-repeat functions and faster commissioning procedures.

Factory-wide connectivity is central to the company’s design ethos, with IPC-CFX and Hermes-compliant protocols built into the ii-P7. Remote machine status monitoring and predictive consumable replenishment functions are fitted as standard.

