Multi-purpose high-speed mounter

For customer’s looking for high productivity and quality with a handy 1-beam, 1-head machine, Yamaha’s YRM10 multi-purpose mounter is ideal. Boasting a mounting speed of up to 52000 CPH, the system supports a wide range of components from 0201 to 100 x 55 mm.

The integrated scan camera on the mount head identifies components and improves productivity by minimising the head movement. This also adds to the system’s high precision of ±35 µm allowing tiny components to be mounted extremely close to each other.

Only a single touch is needed to replace the nozzle with the entire holder, achieving efficient nozzle setup and batch supply to the automatic nozzle cleaner, and its slim lightweight feeder and auto loading feeder achieves ease of setup and efficient supply.

The compact system, measuring only 1254 x 1440 x 1445 mm (L x W x H), therefore, achieves high productivity in a small footprint.

