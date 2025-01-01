Underfill to enhance SMT process

Essemtec’s latest machine, the Tarantula Underfill, applies a composite material based on an epoxy polymer with a significant amount of filler and agents between the chip and the substrate to fill any gaps during the SMT process. This process enhances mechanical strength and reliability by reducing stress on solder joints caused by thermal expansion and vibration.

Underfill also improves thermal cycling performance, prevents moisture ingress, and mitigates the risk of solder joint failure, thereby extending the lifespan of electronic components.

Essemtec’s underfill machine provides the following benefits:

• Non-contact heating to support double-sided populated boards for the underfill.

• Uniform temperature of 50-90°C.

• Adaptable to different PCB sizes.

• Large board capacity of up to 560 x 610 mm.

• Piezo jet valve and time pressure valve available.

