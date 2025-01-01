The benchmark in high-volume production

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Absolute precision and maximum performance have made ASMPT’s SIPLACE X S the placement platform of choice for demanding high-volume production applications such as network infrastructure (5G), and large boards for server and industrial segments. Wherever top speed, lowest dpm rates, non-stop setup changeovers, fast new product introductions, and the high-speed placement of the latest generations of super-small components are needed, the SIPLACE X S delivers.

The SIPLACE X S uses the CP20 placement head for high-speed placement of components as small as 0201 with maximum precision. Its CPP placement head is the only head that automatically changes modes on demand (C&P, P&P, mixed mode). For special placement tasks, the TWIN placement head can be used.

The digital SIPLACE vision system is utilised for detection of placement errors for maximum process stability. Optimised line configurations can be achieved by using either two, three, or four gantries tied to the smart conveyor options. The modular gantries are able to meet any production challenges.

Credit(s)

Priben





