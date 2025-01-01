Equipment selection guide

Further reading:

Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.Panasonic’s latest mounter, the NPM-GW, is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory.Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.