Revolutionising soldering technology

PACE Worldwide recently announced a major update to its ADS200 AccuDrive Systems. The ADS200 Plus has had a redevelopment of its entire thermal cycle from power source to tip-heater cartridge, making it more responsive when higher thermal demand is required and offering improved thermal recovery.

Key features of the ADS200 Plus include:

• Quicker heat-up allowing users to start soldering tasks promptly, thereby improving productivity and reducing downtime.

• Improved responsiveness at higher temperatures, which ensures precise and consistent soldering results, especially for high-demand applications.

• Enhanced duty cycle with improved thermal management, which enables prolonged usage without compromising performance or reliability.

• Engineered to tackle challenging soldering tasks with ease, the ADS200 Plus is optimised for handling higher mass components and assemblies, providing unmatched soldering capabilities.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





