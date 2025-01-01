Gold solder solutions

Indium Corporation’s AuLTRA MediPro is a family of high-performance, precision gold solder solutions for critical medical applications.

AuLTRA Fine Wire is a AuSn wire for soldering optics in catheter delivery systems, coronary stents, and endoscopy applications. This premium, high-quality wire goes through rigorous medical-grade standards and is spooled in a variety of sizes.

AuLTRA Preforms are AuSn preforms for hermetic sealing applications used in catheter, endoscopy, and robotic surgery. These materials offer the highest level of quality needed to deliver the best performance in critical, high-reliability applications.

AuLTRA Fine Ribbon is a AuSn ribbon for soldering optics in catheter, endoscopy, and robotic surgery applications. The precision and quality of the ribbon and spooling, combined with long, continuous lengths, are essential for minimising production downtime and enabling a high-throughput process, resulting in a high-quality end-product with a low cost of ownership.

