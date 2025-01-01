Categories

Rework station

Rework station

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook

The Magnum 3005 temperature-controlled station is precision engineered to perform on demand for all SMD rework and repair. It comes with an 85 W hot air pencil designed for effortless removal of components and an 80 W soldering iron for their replacement. Cast iron spring stands are provided for both, as well as an SMD removal kit.

Both the temperature range and percentage of air flow are monitored and adjusted on demand. The PCU (Portable Configuration Unit), used as a storage device for downloading parameters from a PC onto the station, locks all the parameters including the energy saving mode. The PCCU (Portable Configuration and Calibration Unit) automatically calibrates the hot air pencil and the soldering iron to an accurate, certified source.

All Magnum stations come with cleaning equipment, spare tips and a comprehensive instruction manual.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 452 4446
Email: [email protected]
www: www.hottools.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hot Tools


