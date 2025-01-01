Vectorguard stencil frames

The Vectorguard uses a unique tensioning system and, unlike other tensioning systems, is not pressure dependent. This means that tensioning is simple and automatic, completely independent of traditional pneumatic processes.

The Vectorguard system features an extruded aluminium guard, securely attached to each edge of the foil using interlocking moulded plastic corners. The enhanced safety and rigidity this offers means that the foil can be retrieved, tensioned, and adjusted with absolute confidence.

Mounting the foil in the Vectorguard frame system takes only a matter of seconds, requiring little training or physical effort. The system is not only easy to set up, but is also compatible with virtually any modern platform. Vectorguard eliminates the need for complex alignment procedures as tensioning is both accurate and automatic.

As a lightweight and compact frameless stencil technology, VectorGuard offers manufacturers enhanced storage convenience. By storing foils in the designated protective cassettes, storage space can be reduced by up to 75% compared to conventional stencils.

