Next-level clarity with 4K

ASH has launched its new 4K ultra-HD digital microscope. Named VANTAGE, it is an advanced microscope system designed to redefine precision and efficiency. Equipped with cutting-edge software applications, VANTAGE offers unparalleled clarity, functionality and ease of use. The introduction of this new product will set a new standard in visual quality control and will empower ASH customers to streamline inspection processes, minimise product waste, boost throughput, and lower operational costs.

With 4K resolution, the UHD camera delivers stunning image quality, capturing even the smallest details with precision. The imaging technology allows users to observe samples in real-time ensuring that every inspection is performed with the highest level of accuracy.

A range of software applications provides 2D measurements, image stacking for increased contrast, and overlay and side-by-side comparisons. The software can also import DXF files, which can be edited and annotated for rapid go/no go testing.

