Superior printing and voiding performance

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium8.9HF is a no-clean, halogen-free and Pb-free solder paste that delivers versatility and stability during the printing process. It is stable for room temperature storage and maintains a long life for stencils.

Under optimal conditions, Indium8.9HF:

• Delivers excellent response-to-pause even after being left on the stencil for 60 hours.

• Maintains excellent printing and reflow performance after remaining at room temperature for one month.

• Demonstrates consistent printing performance for up to 12 months when refrigerated.

The solder paste features a high transfer efficiency with low variability to produce outstanding broadband print transfer. Its unique resilient oxidation barrier technology eliminates Head-in-Pillow defects and eliminates graping defects and promotes complete coalescence. Low-voiding across a vast array of thermal profiles and component styles produces a robust reflow capability.

Credit(s)

Techmet





