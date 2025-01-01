2-port soldering station

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Hakko’s compact and high-power soldering station features 200 W of power in a space-saving design. The new composite tip has improved sensor sensitivity and a design that smoothly transfers the heat from the heater to the tip. This allows the tip temperature to be more stable, which results in better soldering.

Despite a small footprint of only 136 x 126 mm, the high power output has reduced the cycle time by approximately 40%. The control unit is compatible with eight different applications and tip styles without specifying the connecting port, making it user friendly and versatile. A built-in sensor detects the handpiece in use and automatically switches to that channel while the unused handpiece goes into standby mode and maintains the set temperature.

The power supply integrates a high-brightness display with a large viewing angle to provide high visibility. The display shows set temperature, tip’s sensor temperature, and the chosen user preset setting.

Automatic calibration and correction can be completed by sending the measured temperature value of the thermometer via infrared. The station can also be connected to a PC running management software. This allows the tip set temperature, calibration/correction, and the temperature history during operation to be recorded for further analysis.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





