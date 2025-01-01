Pro Wick desoldering braid

Desoldering braid (wick) is pre-fluxed copper braid that is used to remove solder from joints or components, to allow these components to be replaced or excess solder to be removed. Solder wick is also used to correct solder bridging on populated printed circuit boards.

For use in static sensitive environments or when working with static sensitive equipment, Techspray wick is available in static dissipative bobbins (except where indicated).

The wick has a rosin coated braid for fast wicking action. Due to its fast wicking action, Techspray rosin flux coated braid is ideal for high volume PCB production or for use in repair environments. The wick is effective on both Pb and Pb-free solders.

