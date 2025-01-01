Durable production labels

Laser Stencil Technology’s Superlabels range includes a wide variety of high-temperature, coated Kapton/Polyimide materials for barcode and QR code ID tracking labels that resist the harsh PCB manufacturing processes with ESD-safe and flame-retardant options.

The high-durability labels’ coatings resist abrasion, do not soften or yellow, and withstand the harshest, highly active fluxes. The aggressive, pressure-sensitive adhesives remain firmly affixed to PCBs and components through wave soldering, reflow and high-pressure washes. The performance has been tested and approved by leading flux makers, including Alpha Metals and Kestor, and cleaner manufacturers Kyzen and Zestron.

High-resolution, high-gloss labels are available from 5 x 5 mm to 80 x 80 mm and are designed specifically for 300 dpi thermal transfer printing. The large ink contact area and adhesion produces more uniform 2D barcode cells with sharper edges. The coatings provide high whiteness values for increased contrasts and in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

