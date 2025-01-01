ESD vinyl flooring

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Vinyl is an affordable, antistatic tile or sheet installed as a permanent ESD floor. Vinyl is long lasting (>10 years) and there is no need for regular maintenance. It comes in a variety of decorative styles. Vinyl is pliable and very popular in medical facilities for hygiene.

ESD vinyl needs to be earthed by laying a conductive carbon or copper-based adhesive to glue down the sheeting. Three types of ESD flooring are available:

• Static dissipative (SD)is a hard-wearing homogenous contact sheet or tile floor covering engineered for ESD protection. Its typically used for computer operator installations, hospital theatre/CAT scan equipment and MRI units.

• Electrostatic conductive (EC) is a hard-wearing homogenous commercial flooring product that is designed for areas which require static dissipative qualities. It is typically used for electronic assembly/repair areas, high level sensitivity medical equipment, high level sensitivity computer equipment, and electronics.

• Conductive (RoF) flooring is generally used in explosive areas or the manufacture of any explosive material, ammunition or highly sensitive chemicals.

Credit(s)

Actum Electronics





