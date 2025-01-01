Complete soldering station in an iron

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Hakko’s new FX-600D is a complete soldering station packed into a small and easy-to-handle soldering iron. A built-in LCD allows the user to see the temperature of the soldering tip at a glance. This provides feedback when the user is setting the temperature, which is manipulated via wheel. The temperature range of the iron is from 200 to 540°C.

The iron is easy to handle and is available with a selection of 44 soldering tips for almost any application. A sleep function is also built into the unit which will activate when a user-defined period has elapsed (1 to 29 minutes) after the unit has been placed into the iron holder. In this sleep mode the tip temperature will be reduced to prevent tip oxidation and maintain the tip’s condition for extended periods.

The iron is provided with a cap that fits over the unit to protect it from impact while being carried or stored in a toolbox.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





