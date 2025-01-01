Customisable tool kits

Hot Tools makes a range of tool kits for those working in electronics and related industries. Standard kits are available with a variety of parts hand-picked for the typical needs of electronic engineers and technicians, electricians, network engineers and network tower technicians, and more.
The company can customise all the tool kits it manufactures with parts specified by customers, and will even make fully customised kits to specification. The kits can be supplied in aluminium or ABS plastic cases, as well as an assortment of bags.
Pictured is the 34-piece electronic engineers professional kit, which includes the likes of screwdrivers, side cutters, pliers, tweezers, torch, solder dispenser, tape measure, inspection mirror, magnetiser/demagnetiser, solder wick, trimming tool, shifting spanner, gas soldering iron, solder sucker, wire stripper and more.
