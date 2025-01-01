ZelFlex stretching system

The ZelFlex patented stretching system, using compressed air, enables perfect tensioning across the working area. The air source is disconnected after placing the stencil onto the frame. The frame can be placed into a printer and used for up to 24 hours without the need for reconnection of the air supply. Production quality is therefore improved by excluding the risk of long-term tension level decay, which is presented by glued frames. Easy, fast and repetitive changing of stencils is provided by innovative perforation.
One of the greatest advantages of ZelFlex pneumatic frames is constant tensioning, and therefore consistent and reliable print quality over time. Using different pressure levels, various thicknesses of stencil can be used. ZelFlex frames also ensure lower production costs, as only one frame is required per line and can be used for multiple projects. No special docking station is required to change the stencil.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Panasonic's high-mix SMT solution Techmet
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Fuji's AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Europlacer's new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.