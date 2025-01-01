Production label printers

The EOS range of label printers from cab Technology combines the functions of a solid label printer with highest operating comfort. Coming in two sizes, the EOS2 prints labels with a roll diameter up to 152 mm, whereas the EOS5 increases the label roll diameter to 203 mm.
Printable resolution tops out at 300 dpi, the standard for displaying sharp text and images in high-quality printing. Print speed on both models is up to 150 mm/s with a print width of up to 105,7 mm. In production areas that lack an electricity supply (warehousing, agriculture, etc.), the printers can be powered from a 16,5 to 25 V DC supply.
The printers integrate an intuitive and easy-to-read colour touchscreen display incorporating self-explanatory symbols used for configuration and to control operation. A USB port is also integrated for service support or for the insertion of a Flash drive to load print data into the onboard storage. An external operation panel is also available, which provides the same functionality as the onboard display.
Other communication ports include an SD memory slot, USB to connect to a PC, 100 Mbit/s Ethernet, and RS232 (230400 baud).
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Read more...Panasonic’s high-mix SMT solution Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Read more...Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Read more...Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Read more...Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Read more...Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Read more...Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Read more...Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.