Production label printers

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The EOS range of label printers from cab Technology combines the functions of a solid label printer with highest operating comfort. Coming in two sizes, the EOS2 prints labels with a roll diameter up to 152 mm, whereas the EOS5 increases the label roll diameter to 203 mm.

Printable resolution tops out at 300 dpi, the standard for displaying sharp text and images in high-quality printing. Print speed on both models is up to 150 mm/s with a print width of up to 105,7 mm. In production areas that lack an electricity supply (warehousing, agriculture, etc.), the printers can be powered from a 16,5 to 25 V DC supply.

The printers integrate an intuitive and easy-to-read colour touchscreen display incorporating self-explanatory symbols used for configuration and to control operation. A USB port is also integrated for service support or for the insertion of a Flash drive to load print data into the onboard storage. An external operation panel is also available, which provides the same functionality as the onboard display.

Other communication ports include an SD memory slot, USB to connect to a PC, 100 Mbit/s Ethernet, and RS232 (230400 baud).

For more information contact cab Technology, +27 11 886 3580 , [email protected], www.cab.de/za

Credit(s)

CAB Technology





