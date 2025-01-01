Automated bed-of-nails tester

Working with a test jig can be labour intensive and repetitive, causing a loss of concentration leading to errors. For the automation of test processes INGUN offers functional units which can be retrofitted and installed on manual test fixtures to enable automated opening and closing and automated contacting of devices under test.

To avoid potential risks for the operators, an optional safety switch unit can be supplied, which stops the automatic opener/closer immediately if necessary. The system allows for increased productivity and optimum safety and provides a flexible approach to test beds.

The system consists of a 12 V geared motor which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear. The robust design enables a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.

