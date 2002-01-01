Robust soldering station

Magnum’s Soldering Station 2002 features an electronic control system which enables stepless temperature selection between 150°C and 450°C. The station, with an output of 24 V at up to 2 A, comes standard with the Soldering Iron 1002, both of which are optionally available in 80 W variants.
Thermocouple sensing ensures that the tip’s temperature is maintained within ±5°C of the selected temperature, with the desired temperature being achieved using electronic proportional control to vary the heating period. The system provides visual indication of its heating status to the operator.
The station, which comes in a robust ABS casing, has an illuminated rocker switch to turn it on and off, and can be earthed through a potential balance socket. It also provides a safety-spring holder for the soldering iron and compartments for a cleaning sponge and spare tips.
MY700JD Jet Dispenser MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.
Read more...Panasonic’s high-mix SMT solution Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.
Read more...Inspection with smart 3D AOI Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Vision TripleX convection soldering Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.
Read more...Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.
Read more...Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.
Read more...Ultrasonic cleaning Laser Stencil Technology
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability in just a few minutes.
Read more...Mycronic introduces machine models MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The A40SX and A40LX are its next-generation pick-and-place platforms, equipped with the all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology.
Read more...Pick-and-place for the intelligent factory Priben
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ASMPT’s SIPLACE TX seamlessly integrates into the company’s intelligent factory concept through standard interfaces and a growing number of automation options.