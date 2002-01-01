Robust soldering station

Magnum’s Soldering Station 2002 features an electronic control system which enables stepless temperature selection between 150°C and 450°C. The station, with an output of 24 V at up to 2 A, comes standard with the Soldering Iron 1002, both of which are optionally available in 80 W variants.

Thermocouple sensing ensures that the tip’s temperature is maintained within ±5°C of the selected temperature, with the desired temperature being achieved using electronic proportional control to vary the heating period. The system provides visual indication of its heating status to the operator.

The station, which comes in a robust ABS casing, has an illuminated rocker switch to turn it on and off, and can be earthed through a potential balance socket. It also provides a safety-spring holder for the soldering iron and compartments for a cleaning sponge and spare tips.

