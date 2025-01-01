Wick cutter

Hakko has produced the first bespoke wick cutter for use in desoldering applications. Without switching to wire cutters, the solder wick can now be cut after solder removal improving work efficiency.

The wick cutter also eliminates contamination issues as after cutting, the wick debris is collected in a collector basket within the unit. This prevents them from scattering onto the work surface where they could contaminate the working circuit.

A holding mechanism eliminates the need to manually pull and withdraw a new wick after cutting. This holding force can be adjusted using a rotary knob. Diagonal cuts can be created making it possible to place the wick into narrow spaces that are not accessible using a flat cut. Cuts can be from 2,5 to 30 mm in length.

The unit is ESD safe and can be earthed for use in ESD-controlled environments.

Vepac Electronics





