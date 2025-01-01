Unlock Colour PCB Printing with PCBWay!

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

[Sponsored] Nowadays, traditional PCB printing technology can no longer meet the aesthetic requirements of modern circuit board production. PCBWay are pleased to announce that they have introduced UV printing equipment to better fulfil customers’ design needs. This equipment utilises UV-curable inks to achieve high-quality image printing on various materials, including fiberglass boards, metal substrates, ceramic substrates, flexible boards, and rigid-flex boards.

PCB colour printing options are available when ordering online:www.pcbway.com/orderonline.aspx

Features of the colour printing process include:

• Adopting UV-LED lamp curing, which enables instant drying, can significantly enhances production efficiency.

• UV printing technology employs UV-curable inks, ensuring firm and clear printing information resistant to fading, thus enhancing product identification and aesthetics.

• The normal print survives SMT reflow.

• UV printing technology can present images in various colours and styles, meeting customers’ personalised requirements. Professional industrial-grade UV printers support high-precision printing, delivering exquisite results whether on flat panels or rolled materials.

• Unlike traditional printing methods, UV printing does not produce volatile organic compounds during the production process, ensuring air quality in the production workshop and providing employees with a safer and healthier working environment.

Prerequisites for Ordering

1. Maximum size for a single piece: 270 x 470 mm.

2. Selection of background solder mask colour required.

Design Specifications

1. Drill holes, traces, solder masks, and outline designs must comply with specifications.

2. Avoid placing coloured characters in areas with solder mask openings, such as surface-mount pads or through-hole pads.

3. Please send the images you want to print on the PCB in the following formats: AI, PDF, JPEG, PNG, or TIFF, and indicate your desired printing location on the board.

4. If the image contains a QR code, please ensure that the QR code can be accurately scanned and recognised.

What kind of files should be provided for colour printing?

Method one: Draw coloured characters on the silkscreen layer of the Gerber and provide reference pictures.

Method two: If information about coloured silkscreen is included in the Gerber layer, each individual colour must have its own layer. If there is only one layer, only one colour can be printed. [This method is not recommended].

PCBWay welcomes you to give it a try! We will continue to enhance our manufacturing capabilities to bring more choices and personalised services to customers in the future.

To learn more about the new services, visit www.pcbway.com/blog/News/Unlock_Color_PCB_Printing_with_PCBWay_0939d559.html

Credit(s)

PCBWay





