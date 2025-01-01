DDR5 DRAM series

Innodisk has announced its DDR5 6400 DRAM series featuring the industry’s largest 64GB single-module capacity. This 6400 series is purpose-built for data-intensive applications in AI, telehealth, and edge computing, where high performance at the edge is crucial. Available in versatile form factors, including CUDIMM, CSODIMM, and RDIMM, the series delivers unmatched speed, stability, and capacity to meet the rigorous demands of modern edge AI and industrial applications.

The DDR5 6400 series delivers a data transfer rate of 6400 MT/s, offering a 14% boost in speed over previous generations and doubling the maximum capacity to 64 GB. These enhancements make it an optimal choice for applications like Large Language Models (LLMs), generative AI, autonomous vehicles, and mixed reality, which require high-speed, reliable data processing in real time.

The DDR5 6400 series is fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD processors and with capacities from 8 to 64 GB, gives users flexible configurations for a wide variety of use cases.

Beyond cloud-based AI, Innodisk’s DDR5 6400 memory modules are ideal for next-generation edge AI applications, where real-time responsiveness and enhanced security are crucial. For instance, smart factories can leverage LLMs to consolidate and manage complex production data instantly, supporting swift decision-making. In remote healthcare, high-resolution 3D imaging and real-time data analysis empower precise, remote surgical procedures for patients.

In releasing the DDR5 6400 series, Innodisk reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative memory solutions that drive advancements in AI, telehealth, and industrial automation.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





