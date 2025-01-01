Dual-channel ADC for RF applications

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The ARF0471 from Advanced RF is a dual-channel, 14-bit, 3 GSPS analogue-to-digital converter (ADC). This device features an on-chip buffer and sample-and-hold circuit, and is specifically designed for low power consumption, small

form factor, and ease of use.

The ARF0471 has been optimised in multiple aspects, including wide input

bandwidth, high sampling rate, excellent linearity, and a small package with low power dissipation of only 1,5 W. The chip is powered from a DC supply of 0,975, 1,9 and 2,5 V and is controlled via serial port control with flexible channel configuration options. It features amplitude detection bit support for efficient implementation of AGC.

Typical applications of this ADC include radar and RF communications.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





