Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Dual-channel ADC for RF applications

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The ARF0471 from Advanced RF is a dual-channel, 14-bit, 3 GSPS analogue-to-digital converter (ADC). This device features an on-chip buffer and sample-and-hold circuit, and is specifically designed for low power consumption, small

form factor, and ease of use.

The ARF0471 has been optimised in multiple aspects, including wide input

bandwidth, high sampling rate, excellent linearity, and a small package with low power dissipation of only 1,5 W. The chip is powered from a DC supply of 0,975, 1,9 and 2,5 V and is controlled via serial port control with flexible channel configuration options. It features amplitude detection bit support for efficient implementation of AGC.

Typical applications of this ADC include radar and RF communications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

18 to 44 GHz downconverter module
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
The connectorised module includes RF preselector filters, low-noise amplifiers, programmable attenuation, LO synthesizer, power conditioning, and FPGA control.

Read more...
Low SWaP SoM for AI applications
RFiber Solutions AI & ML
Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications by combining an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.

Read more...
Infineon launches Edge Ai software solution
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Infineon has introduced DEEPCRAFT, a new software solution category brand for Edge AI and machine learning, after the company recognised the huge potential of Edge AI for the market.

Read more...
Direct sampling from 100 MHz to 36 GHz
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Jariet is leading the way in direct RF-sampling of satellite bands from VHF to Ka with its integrated ultra-high speed ADCs, DACs, and PLL/VCOs, which provide the range and bandwidth necessary to cover more bands than any other approach in a single chip.

Read more...
High-density coax assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
WithWave’s high speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Industrial power supply range
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.

Read more...
High-performance low SWaP SDR
RFiber Solutions AI & ML
The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge.

Read more...
16-bit voltage output denseDAC
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The AD5766 uses a versatile four-wire serial interface that operates at clock rates of up to 50 MHz for write mode, and is compatible with SPI, QSPI, MICROWIRE, and DSP interface standards.

Read more...
Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.

Read more...
AFE enables the software-defined factory
Avnet Silica Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
With its software configurable analogue inputs, where each input can be configured for voltage, current, resistance, or temperature, NXP’s N-AFE enables a new level of flexibility.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved