Webinar: The versatility of Time-of-Flight technology

In this exclusive webinar series, Infineon will delve into the exciting world of 60 GHz radar and Time-of-Flight (ToF) technologies and explore their vast potential in shaping the future of in-cabin sensing.

Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology has revolutionised the field of in-cabin sensing, enabling a wide range of applications that enhance driver and passenger experience. By measuring the time it takes for light to bounce back from objects, ToF technology can accurately detect and track movement, enabling innovative features such as:

• Driver monitoring: Tracking driver attention, fatigue, and distraction to ensure safe driving practices.

• Gesture control: Enabling intuitive and hands-free control of in-car systems and features.

• Smart airbag deployment: Optimising airbag deployment for enhanced safety and reduced risk of injury.

• Secure face ID: Enabling secure and convenient authentication for personalised car services and features.

Date: 25 February 2025

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/60GHz-Radar-and-Time-of-Flight-webinar





