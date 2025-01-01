High-capacity Wi-Fi 7 access points
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the launch of the HPE Aruba 730 Series access points. These Wi-Fi 7 APs provide up to 30% more capacity for wireless traffic, strengthen network security, and improve location-based services to provide connectivity for demanding enterprise AI, IoT, location, and security applications.
The new APs use HPE’s patented ultra tri-band hardware technology, which fully utilises the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands to automatically and continuously eliminate wasteful contention between the bands.
“The 730 Series goes beyond improvements in performance and efficiency to transform into an intelligent IoT hub, securing the network, distributing the workload, and providing a foundation for business and operational analytics,” says Warren Gordon, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.
Through the 730 Series, companies can ensure they get the full benefit of their wireless investments with features that include:
• More Wi-Fi performance for demanding use cases.
• Enhanced wireless security.
• Eliminate IoT overlay networks.
• Wider support for IoT protocols.
• AP as a data processing solution.
• Precision location services.
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za
Further reading:
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Strengthening public infrastructure with RFID tech
Osiris Technical Systems
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFID technology, which enables automatic identification and tracking of objects, can play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and resilience of public infrastructure.
IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
New GNSS passive patch antenna
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Transistor delivers power from DC to 6 GHz
NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
WAVEPIA has released their latest GaN-on-SiC transistor, the WP2806015UH(S), that delivers 15 W from DC to 6 GHz at 28 V.
Coax achieves excellent performance
Spectrum Concepts
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Samtec’s new coaxial cable achieves excellent performance while subject to dynamic flexing.
Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.
Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 module
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FGM840R has a built-in Cortex M33 and M23 dual-core processor and supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n protocol and BLE 5.0.
Wi-Fi 8: The next evolution in wireless connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
It is expected that Wi-Fi 7 will be in use until 2028 before relinquishing control to Wi-Fi 8, which promises a better user experience.
xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.
