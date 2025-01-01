High-capacity Wi-Fi 7 access points

Duxbury Networking has announced the launch of the HPE Aruba 730 Series access points. These Wi-Fi 7 APs provide up to 30% more capacity for wireless traffic, strengthen network security, and improve location-based services to provide connectivity for demanding enterprise AI, IoT, location, and security applications.

The new APs use HPE’s patented ultra tri-band hardware technology, which fully utilises the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands to automatically and continuously eliminate wasteful contention between the bands.

“The 730 Series goes beyond improvements in performance and efficiency to transform into an intelligent IoT hub, securing the network, distributing the workload, and providing a foundation for business and operational analytics,” says Warren Gordon, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

Through the 730 Series, companies can ensure they get the full benefit of their wireless investments with features that include:

• More Wi-Fi performance for demanding use cases.

• Enhanced wireless security.

• Eliminate IoT overlay networks.

• Wider support for IoT protocols.

• AP as a data processing solution.

• Precision location services.

