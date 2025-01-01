eBook highlights benefits of SiC power electronics

SiC devices are revolutionising power electronics with their superior material properties, enabling more efficient, compact, and sustainable power systems. In ‘Enabling a Sustainable Future with Silicon Carbide Power Electronics’, onsemi, in partnership with Mouser, explores the benefits of SiC, its applications in electric vehicles and renewable energy, and the importance of choosing the right SiC partner. A trusted supplier of power solutions, onsemi offers high-quality SiC devices, a reliable supply chain, and comprehensive design support.

The eBook includes convenient links to select onsemi power products, such as the NTBG014N120M3P EliteSiC MOSFET. The NTBG014N120M3P is a 1200 V M3P planer SiC MOSFET optimised for power applications. Planar technology works reliably with negative gate voltage drives, and turns off spikes on the gate. This device is ideal for use in solar inverters, electric vehicle charging stations, energy storage systems, and switch-mode power supplies.

To access the eBook, visit bit.ly/3XRI9OP






