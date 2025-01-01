Advanced portable spectrum analyser

HAROGIC Technologies, a company that develops miniaturised, high-performance RF test instruments, has introduced the SAE-200, a USB-based real-time spectrum analyser that operates from 9 to 20 GHz with a 100 MHz bandwidth. It is an advanced RF instrument that meets the SWaP-C requirements, weighing in at less than 200 grams and costing less than $10 000. The unit offers an affordable test and measurement solution.

This instrument has a superheterodyne architecture and 19-segment pre-selected filters that ensure appreciable interference rejection, image rejection, and IF rejection. It is also equipped with an internal FPGA-based digital signal which is deployable on ARM and x86 processors platform.

The spectrum analyser provides a sweep speed of 1,2 THz/s (RBW ≥ 300 kHz) and 1 GHz carrier SSB phase noise of -100 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz offset.

HAROGIC provides the SAStudio4 software to control this analyser. It is free and constantly updated software that is compatible with all HAROGIC models. The package contains four main working modes: standard spectrum sweep, IQ streaming, detection, and real-time spectrum analysis. It is compatible with Linux and Windows operating systems, offering customers different options to use in different environments. HAROGIC also provides a free API for all end users, so that customers can develop their own applications according to their specific requirements.

