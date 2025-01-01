Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Advanced portable spectrum analyser

EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Test & Measurement

HAROGIC Technologies, a company that develops miniaturised, high-performance RF test instruments, has introduced the SAE-200, a USB-based real-time spectrum analyser that operates from 9 to 20 GHz with a 100 MHz bandwidth. It is an advanced RF instrument that meets the SWaP-C requirements, weighing in at less than 200 grams and costing less than $10 000. The unit offers an affordable test and measurement solution.

This instrument has a superheterodyne architecture and 19-segment pre-selected filters that ensure appreciable interference rejection, image rejection, and IF rejection. It is also equipped with an internal FPGA-based digital signal which is deployable on ARM and x86 processors platform.

The spectrum analyser provides a sweep speed of 1,2 THz/s (RBW ≥ 300 kHz) and 1 GHz carrier SSB phase noise of -100 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz offset.

HAROGIC provides the SAStudio4 software to control this analyser. It is free and constantly updated software that is compatible with all HAROGIC models. The package contains four main working modes: standard spectrum sweep, IQ streaming, detection, and real-time spectrum analysis. It is compatible with Linux and Windows operating systems, offering customers different options to use in different environments. HAROGIC also provides a free API for all end users, so that customers can develop their own applications according to their specific requirements.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Programmable switching DC PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.

Read more...
PCB-mount 40 W converter
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.

Read more...
InterCal introduces a new range of calibrators
Intercal Test & Measurement
Calibration is a critical process in numerous industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, ensuring that instruments and devices provide accurate and reliable measurements.

Read more...
Power Energy Meter for solar projects
Mimic Components Test & Measurement
The Mi550 Power Energy Meter is a handheld three-phase power quality analyser that connects externally with Rogowski coils or voltage-type CTs, allowing for testing without disconnection.

Read more...
MT8870A for NTN NB-IoT testing
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Samsung Electronics has selected the Anritsu Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A for use on the mass-production lines of the Galaxy S25.

Read more...
XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller
ASIC Design Services Test & Measurement
XJTAG, a specialist in electronic testing, has released its new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller together with version 4 of its popular PCB software testing suite.

Read more...
INTEGRA Biosciences’ reagent dispenser now supports SiLA-2 integration
Test & Measurement
This new functionality will make it even easier to integrate the WELLJET into automated laboratory workflows, helping labs to enhance their productivity and reproducibility.

Read more...
Computing in industrial environments
Vepac Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The Panasonic Toughbook CF-33/CF33 Tablet is a 12,0-inch fully rugged device with hot-swappable twin batteries and highly configurable capabilities.

Read more...
DDR5 DRAM series
Vepac Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
Innodisk has announced its DDR5 6400 DRAM series featuring the industry’s largest 64GB single-module capacity.

Read more...
2-port soldering station
Vepac Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s soldering station has improved sensor sensitivity and a design that smoothly transfers the heat from the heater to the tip.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved