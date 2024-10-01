Mycronic year-end report

Anders Lindqvist, president and CEO of Mycronic, recently gave the year-end financial report for 2024. “We ended the record year of 2024 with order intake increasing 64% in the fourth quarter, driven by pattern generators and a strong performance in high volume and global technologies. Net sales increased 5% to the new record level of SEK 2059 million, where a decrease in pattern generators was offset by increases mainly in high volume and global technologies. EBIT amounted to SEK 527 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 26%. EBIT, for the full year, exceeded SEK 2 billion, which is a milestone. I also note with satisfaction that all divisions delivered an EBIT margin of at least 10% for the full year.”

Lindqvist continued, “In pattern generators, the photomask markets for both displays and semiconductors were stable during the final quarter of the year. During the quarter, Mycronic received an award for the SLX, our semiconductor mask writer, at an important industry conference in Monterey, USA, offering further confirmation of its success. After the end of the period, pattern generators received the first order for a Prexision 8000 Evo, which was launched in April 2024 and is Mycronic’s most advanced mask writer for displays.”

In conclusion, “We can now look back on another strong year, with records in order intake, order backlog, net sales and EBIT. We have strong positions in the segments where we operate, which has manifested itself in a positive trend for a number of years. To secure and develop these positions in the future, we will accelerate our investments in research and development and further build the sales organisations globally, which will include establishing subsidiaries in new markets. The high flex division will relocate to premises in Kista, Stockholm in the second half of 2025. This will enable continued growth and improved production flows for both pattern generators and high flex. In addition, our strong financial position provides a solid foundation to pursue M&A; opportunities.”

