analytica Lab Africa is the premier trade fair for the analysis, laboratory-technology and biotechnology sectors, bringing together scientists, entrepreneurs and users from around the world. New approaches, best practice, and innovative technologies will come under discussion at the well-attended Exhibitor Forum.

Securex provides a comprehensive platform for end users to source their security solutions, and is a proven source of multiple integrated and future-proofed security technology. The convention features access control, surveillance, identity management, security software, physical security barriers, protective equipment, guarding services, and cybersecurity all under one roof.

COMPUTEX is a leading global exhibition focused on AIoT and startups. The expo will be hosted with the theme of “AI Next”, featuring the latest tech trends: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. The show has established itself as a premier platform for showcasing technological innovations.

Reimagine the possibilities. IPC APEX EXPO 2025 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, and non-stop networking. Meetings and courses will begin on 15 March with the conference and exhibition opening on 18 March.

Webinar: Design-created micro-climates

Webinar: How to get started with your power supply design

Webinar: The versatility of Time-of-Flight technology

Webinar: Infineon’s robotics development platform

2025 Tech Talks series

Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP

AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry

Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with the threat of moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface.In this webinar, Niall Rice from Wurth Elektronik will outline the key considerations in the design of a DC-DC buck converter, why they matter, and explain how tools like Würth’s REDEXPERT simplify the design process.In this exclusive webinar series, we will delve into the exciting world of 60 GHz radar and Time-of-Flight (ToF) technologies and explore their vast potential in shaping the future of in-cabin sensing.Revolutionise your robotics development with Infineon’s one-stop-shop solution.Silicon Labs is excited to be bringing back its Tech Talks series for 2025. Featuring ten sessions, these talks are a must for designers and engineers interested in having the latest in IoT covered.7-11 January 2025 Las Vegas, USA The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but14 November Munich, Germany Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare,Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.20-24 October Rosemont, IL, USA The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and