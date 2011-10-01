IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module

The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications. It supports maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink and has ultra-high performance. Designed in the compact and unified form factor, the module is compatible with LTE Standard EC800M-CN, EC800K-CN and EG800K series.
The EG810M series contains 3 variants: EG810M-CN, EG810M-EU and EG810M-LA. EG810M series adopts the laser engraving process to get a strong metallic texture, better heat dissipation and durable label information, which makes it more suitable for automation requirements.
A rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, a variety of drivers and abundant functionalities (USB serial drivers for Windows 8.1/10/11, Linux, Android and other operating systems) extend the applicability of the module to a wide range of M2M and IoT applications.
The series’ ultra-thin design of only 1,7 mm is also very suitable for thickness-critical products such as smart cards and smart watches.
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Read more...New GNSS passive patch antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Read more...Tiny power inductor for low noise applications iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
With the evolution of Bluetooth, chips, sensors and other technologies, the design of TWS earphones is becoming smaller and thinner, and the performance and size requirements of integrated inductors need to follow suit.
Read more...Upgraded multiphase power inductor iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.
Read more...Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.