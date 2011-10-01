IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module

The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications. It supports maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink and has ultra-high performance. Designed in the compact and unified form factor, the module is compatible with LTE Standard EC800M-CN, EC800K-CN and EG800K series.

The EG810M series contains 3 variants: EG810M-CN, EG810M-EU and EG810M-LA. EG810M series adopts the laser engraving process to get a strong metallic texture, better heat dissipation and durable label information, which makes it more suitable for automation requirements.

A rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, a variety of drivers and abundant functionalities (USB serial drivers for Windows 8.1/10/11, Linux, Android and other operating systems) extend the applicability of the module to a wide range of M2M and IoT applications.

The series’ ultra-thin design of only 1,7 mm is also very suitable for thickness-critical products such as smart cards and smart watches.

